Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.04

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.04 and last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 269551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

