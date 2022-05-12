Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,716 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Invesco worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco by 17.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 99.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 381,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 190,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,349,650 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

