Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

