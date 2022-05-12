Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

