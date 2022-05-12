Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the April 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.06. 3,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,086. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

