ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ION Geophysical (IO)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.