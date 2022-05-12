ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.