iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Stock Price Down 3.4%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $27.06. 4,531,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

