Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) Issues Earnings Results

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ AUID traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,288. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. Ipsidy has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $18.64.
In other news, insider Cecil N. Smith III purchased 13,514 shares of Ipsidy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Ipsidy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ipsidy (AUID)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.