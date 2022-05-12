Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) Issues Earnings Results

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ AUID traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,288. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. Ipsidy has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

In other news, insider Cecil N. Smith III purchased 13,514 shares of Ipsidy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Ipsidy by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,541,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after buying an additional 1,142,212 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Ipsidy in the first quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ipsidy by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 196,164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ipsidy in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Ipsidy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

