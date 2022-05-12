IQ.cash Reaches Market Cap of $24,341.24 (IQ)

IQ.cash (IQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $24,341.24 and approximately $5,482.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00575119 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,076.78 or 2.05325034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00030547 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

