Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Iris Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

