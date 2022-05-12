iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. 1,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,967. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. iRobot has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. iRobot’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,647,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iRobot by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in iRobot by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iRobot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

