IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Sells $83,081.36 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $83,081.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,893,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,257,281.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IRNT opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. IronNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IronNet by 152.7% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

