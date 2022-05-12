IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Sells $83,081.36 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $83,081.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,893,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,257,281.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of IRNT opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. IronNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.
IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IronNet by 152.7% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.
