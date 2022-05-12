iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 674.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $61.50. 47,398,830 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

