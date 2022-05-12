iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 413.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092,741 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $68,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 98,970 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 97,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.47. 1,342,541 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

