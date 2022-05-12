iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $79.57

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.57 and last traded at $80.59, with a volume of 230945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

