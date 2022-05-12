iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,378,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 521,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,062. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

