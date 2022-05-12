iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $40,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $225.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.63 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.