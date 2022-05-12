iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $107.54 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

