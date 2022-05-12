iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.76

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 3308137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

