iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.76

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 3308137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

