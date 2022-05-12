iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 161,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,773,962 shares.The stock last traded at $238.47 and had previously closed at $238.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

