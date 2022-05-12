iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of IJT traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.94. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,940. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

