iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.23. The stock had a trading volume of 759,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,752. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.84 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

