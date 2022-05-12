iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of ITOS traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. 9,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,947. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $724.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,449,638 shares of company stock valued at $40,681,873 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

