iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of ITOS traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. 9,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,947. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $724.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
