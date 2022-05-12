iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 9.4%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.54. 9,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 497,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $639.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $6,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,311,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,449,638 shares of company stock worth $40,681,873 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

