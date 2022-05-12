iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 9.4%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.54. 9,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 497,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $639.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.94.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
