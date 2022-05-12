Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ituran Location and Control from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

ITRN opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth $132,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

