J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.60 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

