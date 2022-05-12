Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:JXN opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

JXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,607,000 after acquiring an additional 481,362 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 444,200.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

