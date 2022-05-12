JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Shares of JAKK stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 80,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,921. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.15.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.75. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 68.07% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $87,970.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 40,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $546,437.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,873,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,323,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 1,069,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 624.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific (Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.