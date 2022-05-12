James C. White Sells 5,371 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,663.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IBTX opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

