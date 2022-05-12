Jamf (BATS:JAMF) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $817,285.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $322,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 14,179.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after buying an additional 984,180 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 552,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after buying an additional 259,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.