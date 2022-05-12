Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Anne Oriordan Sells 466 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $143.37 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.70.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
