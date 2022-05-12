Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Anne Oriordan Sells 466 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $143.37 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

