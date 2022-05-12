Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €260.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($295.79) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €248.43 ($261.50).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA ALV opened at €205.15 ($215.95) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($217.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of €211.25 and a 200-day moving average of €210.79.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.