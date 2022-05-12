Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €260.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($295.79) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €248.43 ($261.50).
FRA ALV opened at €205.15 ($215.95) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($217.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of €211.25 and a 200-day moving average of €210.79.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
