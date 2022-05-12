Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progyny in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PGNY. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

PGNY opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. Progyny has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $365,770.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 505,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,366 shares of company stock valued at $22,823,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

