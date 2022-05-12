Jefferies Financial Group Trims Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price to $45.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO opened at $19.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at $684,908.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sonos by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 10.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,447,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 16.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.