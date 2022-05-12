John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.52

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 211,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 34,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

