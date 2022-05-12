John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.52

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
