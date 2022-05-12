Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $69.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Joint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55. Joint has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $240.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,695. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

