Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

JNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,400,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,374,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 945,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.24. 11,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $219.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

