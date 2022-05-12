JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€11.50” Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($12.11) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.32) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.53) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

ETR ZIL2 opened at €7.32 ($7.70) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €7.05 ($7.42) and a one year high of €18.18 ($19.14).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

