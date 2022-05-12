JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target to €28.00

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($28.95) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scor from €31.50 ($33.16) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, analysts expect that Scor will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor (Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.