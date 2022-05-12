JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €55.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APEMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

APEMY opened at $36.90 on Monday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.47%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

