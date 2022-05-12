JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 152,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 171,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

JPM stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.33. 321,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,482,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $344.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.