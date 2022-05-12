Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.48

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 226831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

