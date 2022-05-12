Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.48

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 226831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
