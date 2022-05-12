Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Tops $3.61 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $267,138.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 62.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00587983 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,113.12 or 2.10060513 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029434 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007968 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,850,227 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

