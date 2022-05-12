Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned about 8.61% of Jupiter Wellness worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of Jupiter Wellness stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,532. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

