K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 40205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$8.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.94.
K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)
Featured Stories
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.