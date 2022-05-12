Karura Market Cap Tops $15.98 Million (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Karura has traded 53% lower against the dollar. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a total market cap of $15.98 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karura alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00592380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,663.47 or 1.99902118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.