KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

BEKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.70 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.16.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. KE has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.75, a PEG ratio of 16.94 and a beta of -1.55.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,856,000 after buying an additional 755,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KE by 1,656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in KE by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

