Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Down 74.2% in April

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,687,900 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the April 15th total of 6,547,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KREVF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. Keppel REIT has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.