Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 8.8%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $47.33. 365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 124,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KROS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $141,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,278 shares of company stock worth $1,201,417 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7,907.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

