Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$185.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$213.69.
TSE KXS opened at C$130.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$153.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$167.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$127.24 and a 12 month high of C$229.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -2,367.09.
About Kinaxis (Get Rating)
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
